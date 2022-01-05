Codexis to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference, being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim

(212) 600-1902

Codexis@argotpartners.com