LEXEO Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEXEO Therapeutics, a fully integrated clinical-stage gene therapy company advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-mediated treatments for genetic conditions, today announced that R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of LEXEO Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM E.T.



About LEXEO Therapeutics, Inc.

LEXEO Therapeutics is a New York City-based fully integrated clinical-stage gene therapy company advancing disease-modifying treatments for genetic cardiovascular conditions and genetic conditions of the central nervous system (CNS). The company aims to apply cutting-edge science to target the underlying causes of both rare monogenic diseases and diseases affecting large patient populations. LEXEO’s current pipeline consists of adeno-associated virus (AAV)- mediated gene therapies in rare cardiac diseases, CLN2 Batten disease, and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, the company has more than 15 AAV-mediated gene therapy programs in research and development. LEXEO was founded based on a well-established gene therapy research legacy at Weill Cornell Medicine’s Department of Genetic Medicine by a team of pioneering scientists, clinicians, and business leaders with deep expertise in gene therapy. For more information, please visit www.lexeotx.com or LinkedIn.

