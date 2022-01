Alimera Sciences to Participate in Upcoming January 2022 Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conference events in January.



Mr. Eiswirth will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference. The pre-recorded presentation will be accessible to H.C. Wainwright registered attendees beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022 - January 13, 2022.

Additionally, Mr. Eiswirth will be hosting one-on-one meetings with registered attendees at Bio One-on-One Partnering @ JPM, January 10, 2022 – January 14, 2022.

