STACK Infrastructure Accelerates Northern Virginia Growth with 216MW Flagship Ashburn Campus

DENVER, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, announced today a new 216MW campus in Ashburn, VA. In direct response to hyperscale client demands, STACK’s new 80-acre Loudoun site will offer massive scalability with three buildings, totaling 216MW of capacity and nearly 1 million square feet. The campus will be powered by 100% renewable energy and served by STACK’s trusted utility partner, Dominion. Planned delivery of the first phase for the Ashburn campus is Q3 of 2023, once again illustrating STACK’s ability to quickly identify and deliver concurrent projects in multiple Northern Virginia submarkets for its clients. This announcement comes in the wake of STACK’s recent expansions at its campus in Prince William County, including the groundbreaking of a 72MW total second phase announced just two months ago and already under construction for 2022 delivery.



This new Ashburn campus highlights STACK’s deep local partner relationships and expertise, which help to facilitate speed and scale on behalf of its clients in constrained and complex development markets. STACK’s development team navigated power constraints to ensure scalable infrastructure solutions for its new campus and access to all major long-haul fiber carriers and to high-capacity dark fiber. These efforts underscore STACK’s commitment to the Northern Virginia market; STACK currently has 300MW under active construction and anticipates significant continued investment in the region over the next 12 months.

“STACK’s forward development in the most challenging markets is our differentiator. Our clients seek speed, scale, quality, and partnership. This new flagship campus exemplifies that,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “I am proud that our development team was able to deploy its expertise while building strong relationships to deliver the on-demand capacity, in key locations, that top technology innovators need.”

STACK’s latest Ashburn campus news follows recent international expansions including entering the Asia Pacific market via the opening of its Singapore regional headquarters, the initial phase of construction of a 56MW campus in Toronto, Ontario , and a soon-to-be-completed new 24MW facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, which will bring STACK’s Portland-area total capacity to over 50MW.

“STACK’s development team continues to leverage its relationships with utilities, local authorities, and developer partners to establish a strong, scalable presence in critical markets like Northern Virginia, despite land and power scarcity,” added Tim Hughes, Vice President of Strategy and Development at STACK. “Dedication to our clients has driven STACK to secure campus-scale sites and electrical interconnections to allow hyperscalers and enterprises continuous expansion in key markets.”

STACK’s offerings feature facilities in key regions throughout the United States and Canada which include essential markets such as:

A 19-acre data center campus in Toronto, Canada with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023;

with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023; A 125-acre Northern Virginia campus now in its second phase of expansion, which will grow critical capacity to 72MW and come online starting in Q4 of 2022;

campus now in its second phase of expansion, which will grow critical capacity to 72MW and come online starting in Q4 of 2022; A Silicon Valley campus with two completed data centers totaling 41MW capacity and 380,000 square feet of scalable space;

campus with two completed data centers totaling 41MW capacity and 380,000 square feet of scalable space; A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities;

with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities; A new 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona , with 150MW of potential critical capacity;

, with 150MW of potential critical capacity; Build-to-suit opportunities in Atlanta, Georgia , including a potential 12MW in Alpharetta and a 48MW campus in nearby Lithia Springs.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK Infrastructure is a leading provider of digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. The Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific and a comprehensive suite of data center and digital infrastructure solutions, including hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPERSTACK”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READYSTACK”), and powered shell options (“POWERSTACK”).

With a client-first approach, unparalleled existing capacity, and flexible expansion capacity in the leading data center markets, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

