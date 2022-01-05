T-knife Therapeutics Appoints Ronald Krasnow, J.D., as General Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Ronald Krasnow, J.D., who brings over thirty years of legal counsel and executive management experience to T-knife.



“I am pleased to welcome Ron to the senior leadership team at T-knife,” stated Thomas M. Soloway, Chief Executive Officer of T-knife. “Ron is a seasoned executive who has led the legal, compliance and business operations functions at several innovative biotech companies, and additionally has specialized expertise in patent law. As a rapidly growing organization with multiple pipeline programs, his contributions will be instrumental as we pursue our mission of developing best-in-class T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies to transform patient outcomes.”

Mr. Krasnow was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Arch Oncology, a company dedicated to antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Previously, he was General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Menlo Therapeutics. Prior to Menlo, he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Relypsa, Inc. At Relypsa, he helped the company grow from start-up, through IPO, commercialization and acquisition as it invented, developed and marketed Veltassa, the first new drug to treat hyperkalemia approved by the FDA in more than 50 years. Earlier in his career, he focused on intellectual property and was at Symyx Technologies, Inc. where he spent 10 years in various positions, including Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property. Prior to Symyx, he was an attorney at Fish & Neave representing clients in complex patent litigation and interferences. He has also been a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He holds a B.S. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering from The University of Michigan and a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School. He is admitted to practice in California, New York and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Mr. Krasnow added, “I am excited by the cutting-edge science being deployed at T-knife to generate differentiated treatments for cancer patients. Their HuTCR platform has been successful in the identification of novel TCR engineered T cell therapies, and I look forward to building upon this great momentum.”

T-knife Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics to fight cancer, initially focused on T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts), a modality that holds the potential to generate transformative responses in patients with solid tumors. The Company’s unique approach leverages its proprietary HuTCR mouse platform, a next-generation T cell receptor and epitope discovery engine that produces fully human, tumor-specific TCRs, naturally selected in vivo for optimal affinity and high specificity.

T-knife is advancing a portfolio of TCR-T product candidates against targets with high unmet medical need, including cancer testis antigens, oncoviral antigens and commonly shared tumor-driving neoantigens. T-knife was founded by leading T-cell and immunology experts using technology developed at the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.t-knife.com.