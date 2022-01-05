Don Boian Joins Hound Labs, Inc. as Its Chief Information Security Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hound Labs, Inc., a health technology company specializing in portable solutions, announced that Don Boian, an accomplished technology leader and award-winning information security expert, has joined the Hound Labs team as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). An information security leader with more than 34 years of experience, he will be responsible for developing and implementing a robust information security program, ensuring Hound Labs and its assets – as well as the information and assets of its customers – are protected from both internal and external threats as the Company brings its flagship product, the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER, to market.



Prior to joining Hound Labs, Don served as the Security Outreach Director and Chief Information Security Officer for Huntington Bank, where he was responsible for working with customers and commercial clients to raise awareness of information security, cyber threats, fraud, and physical security. Before joining Huntington Bank, he spent 30 years at the National Security Agency (NSA) where he held many leadership positions including Associate Deputy Director for TechSIGINT and Ground Capabilities, Chief Mission Control Capabilities, Technical Director for the Chief of Operations US CYBERCOM, Signals Intelligence Directorate Cyber Lead, TAO Director of Operations, and Chief of the Remote Operations Center. Don retired as a Defense Intelligence Senior Executive, working both offensive and defensive cyber operations.

“I look forward to working with the Hound Labs team to implement a strong risk management and information security strategy to protect the Company, its customers, and its partners from cyber threats and vulnerabilities,” said Don Boian. “I’m also excited to serve and work with the many law enforcement groups, state and local organizations, and unions that need Hound Labs’ products to help them better navigate this new, complex era of cannabis legalization.”

Active in the cybersecurity community, Don also currently serves on the boards of the National Technology Security Coalition, Ohio Cyber Range Institute, Ohio Cyber Women, LockDown, and the Columbus Chapter of Cyversity. Don is also a cybersecurity consultant for the U.S. Department of Energy and has received numerous service awards including the EmpoWE-R Women of InfoSec 2020 Champion of Women Award, Chairman Joint Civilian Service Commendation Award, Dr. Louis Tordella Award, Meritorious Civilian Service Award, National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation, and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award.

“As we prepare to go bring our cutting-edge breath technology to market, our IT risk management, security, and proprietary information protection must also be cutting edge,” said Dr. Mike Lynn, the CEO and co-founder of Hound Labs, Inc. “Don’s strong track record and many years of experience working offensively and defensively to protect some of our country’s most important digital information and assets will provide a peace of mind to our partners and customers as we bring our solutions to market.”

About Hound Labs, Inc.

The Company combines science and technology in novel ways to improve health and wellness. Hound Labs believes its ultra-sensitive and portable technologies will pave the way to practical and fair solutions for some of the leading public health and safety issues. In early 2022, Hound Labs will launch its first ultra-sensitive point-of-care solution – the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER1, which allows employers and law enforcement to identify recent cannabis use rapidly and accurately by testing breath on-site. Dr. Mike Lynn, an ER physician, reserve deputy sheriff, and former venture capitalist founded Hound Labs in 2014. Benchmark, EEC, Icon Ventures, Intrinsic Capital Partners, NFP Ventures, Tuatara Capital, and individual investors have funded the Company.

CONTACTS

CommStrat

Linden Kohtz

media@houndlabs.com

(512) 964-3784

Hound Labs, Inc.

Jenny Lynn, Co-Founder

media@houndlabs.com

1 The HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER is intended to detect recent marijuana use. It does not measure whether, or how much, a person is impaired. It is intended solely for use in law enforcement, employment, and insurance settings. It should not be used for any medical or therapeutic purposes, or for any Federal drug testing programs, such as programs run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the U.S. military.