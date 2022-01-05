Wawa Announces Statewide Hiring Effort to Fill 2,000 Full-Time and Part-Time Store-Level Roles in Florida

WAWA, Pa., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced its first hiring campaign of the year with the goal of hiring 2,000 new associates across Florida. The campaign launches the week of Jan. 3 and will continue through the end of March. With more than 230 stores located in Florida, this robust employment effort will focus on adding to Wawa’s rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates. The new positions are the result of seasonal and store growth across Wawa’s Florida operations and will aim to fill store-level customer-service, supervisory and management-level positions. The large-scale hiring effort furthers Wawa’s overall commitment to provide job opportunities in local communities that can lead to long-lasting careers in a trusted, growing company, which welcomes diverse backgrounds and experiences.



“We are excited to continue growing our Florida presence as we approach our 10th anniversary of serving our friends and neighbors in the Sunshine State later this year. As we expand our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to provide new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates,” said Stephanie Capaccio, Director of People Team Operations. “Anyone who visits Wawa knows that it’s our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special. Beyond adding more than 20 new stores in Florida this year, we expect to reach a total of 10,000 Associates as part of our Wawa family in Florida. It’s a great time to join Wawa and experience our unique culture!”

Continued Investments in Associates Include Starting Wages of $15 per Hour

Wawa associates hired in full and part-time positions enjoy competitive salaries, which now include a starting wage for hourly store Associates of $15 per hour. In addition to higher wages, all full- and part-time Associates enjoy a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include flexible schedules, health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement an annual 401(k) match, a free Wawa Shorti Hoagie per shift and a discounted Associate menu. Associates who stay with Wawa longer term will share directly in the Company’s success through Wawa’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) . The ESOP is a significant way Wawa helps associates prepare for their future and retirement. The ESOP is provided to Associates at no cost and is in addition to other core benefits including 401(k) match. Today, Wawa is almost 40% owned by Associates through the ESOP. Wawa’s ESOP ranks as one of the top-10 largest ESOPs in the country.

Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online at www.wawa.com/careers .

Associates Share Video Testimonials About their Experiences

Whether you have been at Wawa for years or just the last few months, Associates across the chain have one thing in common, and that’s “Goose Blood.” It’s a sense of belonging and feeling valued for who you are and what you bring to the team. This translates into a desire by our Associates to provide the best customer experience possible. View testimonials of the growth opportunities, benefits and unique ways Wawa values all Associates: Join our Team Today Videos.