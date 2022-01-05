Unifirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its first quarter ended November 27, 2021 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:



Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter increased 8.8% to $486.2 million.

Operating income was $44.8 million, a decrease of 20.1%.

The quarterly tax rate decreased to 24.6% compared to 25.0% in the prior year.

Net income decreased to $33.7 million, or 19.6%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.77 from $2.20 in the prior year, or 19.5%.

The Company’s financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 included $5.9 million of costs directly attributable to its CRM, ERP and branding initiatives (the “Key Initiatives”). Excluding these Key Initiative costs:

Adjusted operating income was $50.7 million.

Adjusted net income was $38.1 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.00.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Overall, we are pleased with our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Our team continues to focus on providing industry leading services to our customers as well as selling prospective customers on the value that UniFirst can bring to their businesses. I want to thank our thousands of Team Partners who despite a challenging operating environment continue to deliver every day for each other and our customers.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 9.1% to $428.8 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 8.6%

Operating margin decreased to 8.5% from 12.4%.



The costs incurred during the quarter related to the Key Initiatives, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment. Excluding these Key Initiative costs:

Core Laundry adjusted operating margin was 9.9%. The decrease from prior year’s operating margin was primarily due to higher merchandise costs, energy and travel costs as a percentage of revenues as well as increased costs to hire and retain employees due to the challenging employment environment.



Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $39.5 million, an increase of 3.5%. This increase was driven by growth in the cleanroom operations and European nuclear operations.

Operating margin increased to 21.9% from 18.8% a year ago, primarily driven by lower merchandise costs as a percentage of revenue.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.



Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $478.1 million as of November 27, 2021.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of November 27, 2021.

Under its previously announced stock repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased 22,750 shares of common stock for $4.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. As of November 27, 2021, the Company has $97.3 million remaining under its current authorization.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for each of the first quarters of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 were 19.0 million.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “We now expect revenues for fiscal 2022 to be between $1.940 billion and $1.955 billion. This revised top-line guidance includes the impact of two small acquisitions that closed subsequent to the end of our fiscal Q1 that we anticipate will add approximately $10.0 million to our fiscal 2022 revenues. We further expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.50 and $5.80. This earnings per share guidance assumes an effective tax rate of 24.0% and continues to include an estimate of $38.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that will be expensed in fiscal 2022. Please also note the following regarding our guidance:

Core Laundry Operations’ adjusted operating margin at the midpoint of the range is 9.2%, which reflects continued pressure from costs that had trended lower during the pandemic and the current inflationary environment.

Our assumed adjusted tax rate for fiscal 2022 is 24.25%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $7.00 and $7.30.

Guidance does not include the impact of any future share buybacks or potential tax reform.

Guidance assumes a stable economic environment with no pandemic-related headwinds, including government COVID-19 mandates.”



See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call Information

UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquired businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal or state laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding the price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, including as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and accounting rules, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies and the other factors described under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 28, 2021, “Part II, Item 1.A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.



Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks ended November

27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended November

28, 2020 Revenues $ 486,164 $ 446,853 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 310,130 275,800 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 104,388 88,703 Depreciation and amortization 26,856 26,308 Total operating expenses 441,374 390,811 Operating income 44,790 56,042 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (648 ) (568 ) Other expense, net 736 749 Total other expense, net 88 181 Income before income taxes 44,702 55,861 Provision for income taxes 10,997 13,965 Net income $ 33,705 $ 41,896 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.86 $ 2.31 Class B Common Stock $ 1.49 $ 1.85 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.77 $ 2.20 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 28,291 $ 35,171 Class B Common Stock $ 5,414 $ 6,725 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 33,705 $ 41,896 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,229 15,247 Class B Common Stock 3,643 3,643 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 19,026 19,019

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) November 27, 2021 August 28, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 478,061 $ 512,868 Receivables, net 233,576 208,331 Inventories 158,111 143,591 Rental merchandise in service 189,773 181,531 Prepaid taxes 6,537 16,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,588 40,891 Total current assets 1,111,646 1,103,792 Property, plant and equipment, net 623,785 617,719 Goodwill 429,454 429,538 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 82,667 84,638 Deferred income taxes 561 580 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 44,059 42,115 Other assets 105,341 102,683 Total assets $ 2,397,513 $ 2,381,065 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,919 $ 81,356 Accrued liabilities 154,653 159,578 Accrued taxes — 743 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,441 12,993 Total current liabilities 246,013 254,670 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 134,837 134,085 Accrued and deferred income taxes 89,642 89,177 Operating lease liabilities 32,120 30,181 Total liabilities 502,612 508,113 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,522 1,524 Class B Common Stock 364 364 Capital surplus 90,340 89,257 Retained earnings 1,830,263 1,806,643 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,588 ) (24,836 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,894,901 1,872,952 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,397,513 $ 2,381,065

Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended November 28, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 428,846 $ 393,190 35,656 9.1 % Specialty Garments 39,484 38,134 1,350 3.5 % First Aid 17,834 15,529 2,305 14.8 % Consolidated total $ 486,164 $ 446,853 $ 39,311 8.8 %

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended

November 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 36,507 $ 48,870 $ (12,363 ) (25.3 )% Specialty Garments 8,629 7,159 1,470 20.5 % First Aid (346 ) 13 (359 ) (2,761.5 )% Consolidated total $ 44,790 $ 56,042 $ (11,252 ) (20.1 )%

Operating Margin

Thirteen weeks ended

November 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Core Laundry Operations 8.5 % 12.4 % Specialty Garments 21.9 % 18.8 % First Aid (1.9 )% 0.1 % Consolidated total 9.2 % 12.5 %

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirteen weeks ended

November 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 33,705 $ 41,896 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,856 26,308 Amortization of deferred financing costs 41 28 Share-based compensation 1,905 1,622 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment — 5 Accretion on environmental contingencies 149 112 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 246 245 Deferred income taxes 40 242 Other (6 ) 28 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (25,583 ) (18,875 ) Inventories (14,625 ) 1,783 Rental merchandise in service (8,567 ) (684 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (4,230 ) (2,812 ) Accounts payable (3,556 ) (3,127 ) Accrued liabilities (8,391 ) 2,876 Prepaid and accrued income taxes 9,838 3,094 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,822 52,741 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (493 ) (603 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (31,051 ) (41,836 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 27 15 Net cash used in investing activities (31,517 ) (42,424 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards — 1 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (698 ) (834 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (4,623 ) (7,216 ) Payment of cash dividends (4,537 ) (4,541 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,858 ) (12,590 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,254 ) 445 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (34,807 ) (1,828 ) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period 512,868 474,838 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $ 478,061 $ 473,010

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a useful measure on which to evaluate and compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. A supplemental reconciliation of the Company’s consolidated operating income, consolidated net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis is presented in the following table. In addition, Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below.

Thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2021 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

EPS Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin As reported $ 486,164 $ 44,790 $ 33,705 $ 1.77 $ 428,846 $ 36,507 8.5 % Key Initiatives — 5,922 4,424 0.23 — 5,922 1.4 % As adjusted $ 486,164 $ 50,712 $ 38,129 $ 2.00 $ 428,846 $ 42,429 9.9 %

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s fiscal 2022 financial outlook for consolidated operating income, consolidated net income and diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis are presented in the following tables. In addition, a supplemental reconciliation of the fiscal 2022 financial outlook for Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. The Company’s outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure.”

Fifty-two weeks ended August 27, 2022 Consolidated Core Laundry Operations (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Guidance - at the midpoint Key Initiative

Costs Adjusted Guidance - at the

midpoint Key

Initiative

Costs Adjusted Revenues $ 1,947,500 $ — $ 1,947,500 $ 1,731,000 $ - $ 1,731,000 Operating income 141,475 38,000 179,475 $ 120,975 $ 38,000 $ 158,975 Operating margin 7.3 % 2.0 % 9.2 % 7.0 % 2.2 % 9.2 % Income before income taxes 141,675 38,000 179,675 Provision for income taxes 34,002 9,578 43,580 Net income $ 107,673 $ 28,422 $ 136,095 Effective tax rate 24.00 % 25.21 % 24.25 % Diluted earnings per share: Projected Key Initiative Costs Adjusted Low $ 5.50 $ 1.50 $ 7.00 High $ 5.80 $ 1.50 $ 7.30



