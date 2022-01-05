Axtria® Makes Crain’s New York Business 2021 List of Largest Privately-Held Companies

Berkley Heights, NJ, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Axtria’s continued fast growth in the past year has earned it a place on the Crain’s New York Business 2021 list of Largest Privately-Held Companies. The Crain’s New York Business annual list ranks companies by revenue earned.

Compiled by Crain’s New York Business, the annual top privately held companies list is based on data reported by the companies and includes rankings estimated by Crain’s reporting staff using market statistics, background knowledge, and insider contacts.

In 2021, Axtria secured a $150 million investment from Bain Capital (prnewswire.com), initiated a plan to expand its workforce by 1,000 employees, and conducted employee-driven fundraising and medical support programs in the U.S. and India for COVID-19 victims.

“We are greatly honored to be recognized by Crain’s New York Business for this milestone in the history of our company,” said Jassi Chadha, CEO & President of Axtria. “We look forward to expanding our organization in the region as a New-York area headquartered company - investing, building, and scaling our expertise in cutting-edge cloud and data analytics software technology.”

More than ever, companies are looking to replace archaic and ad hoc systems with digital data enablement, analytics at scale, and omnichannel software to deliver improved customer experience. Serving this impending need, Axtria has emerged as a disruptive and innovative leader with a robust suite of AI-powered platforms - Axtria DataMAx™ for data management, Axtria InsightsMAx™ for analytics, and Axtria SalesIQ™ and Axtria CustomerIQ™ for omnichannel commercial operations.

“The industry is not just looking for consultants and custom-built solutions but for partners that will help them bring therapeutic drugs to market faster and efficiently,” added Chadha. “Over the years, we have made significant investments in developing life sciences-focused software platforms that significantly improve strategic and day-to-day global operations.”

Axtria supports more than 100 life sciences companies, including most of the top 20 global leaders with its cutting-edge software solutions. The company has been recognized for its growth in the Inc. 500, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, and Red Herring 100 rankings.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

