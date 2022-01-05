Frontier Medicines to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthroughs against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The virtual presentation will be available to registered attendees of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference through the conference portal.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company that "drugs the undruggable" to change the course of debilitating diseases, starting with cancer. Frontier Medicines' proprietary platform integrates chemoproteomics with advanced computational approaches and machine learning to develop medicines against previously inaccessible disease-causing proteins, which is one of the most critical challenges in addressing human disease. Frontier is advancing its wholly-owned pipeline of precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program is focused on KRASG12C and is distinct in that it targets direct inhibition of both the activated and inactive forms of KRASG12C. This KRAS mutation is found most prevalently in patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

Frontier Medicines Contact:

pr@frontiermeds.com