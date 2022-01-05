The Global Epoxy Resin Market is expected to grow by 685.86 thousand tons during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epoxy Resin Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195392/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the epoxy resin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry and rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions. In addition, increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The epoxy resin market analysis include Application and Geography segments.



The epoxy resin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• paints and coatings

• adhesives and sealants

• composites

• electronic components

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of need for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the epoxy resin market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on epoxy resin market covers the following areas:

• Epoxy resin market sizing

• Epoxy resin market forecast

• Epoxy resin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epoxy resin market vendors that include 3M Co., China Petrochemical Corp., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Olin Corp., Sika AG, and Solvay SA. Also, the epoxy resin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

