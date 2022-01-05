Uniden Announces Enhanced Technology with Brand New R8 Ex-treme Long Range Radar/Laser Detector

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniden America Corporation, a leading developer of today’s most cutting-edge technology, providing high-quality consumer electronics through a variety of retailers and distributors, announces the launch of brand new R8 Extreme Long Range Radar/Laser Detector which will be on display at this year’s CES.

The R8 Radar Detector is an all-new platform, utilizing two LNAs (Low Noise Amplifier) for increased sensitivity range. The R8 has two radar horns: one front facing and one rear facing. This feature gives the R8 the ability to add direction arrow which indicates incoming signal direction from front, back or to the side.

Keeping quality top-of-mind, the product boasts features that Uniden consumers have come to appreciate such as the Auto Mute Memory feature that automatically locks out false alert locations and a K Band filter for the least amount of false alerts from blind spot monitors and K Band sensors in other vehicles.

Features include:

Extreme Range Laser Radar Detection Two LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) Design Digital Signal Processor GPS Built-in Red Light Camera Alert Speed Camera Alert • Auto Mute Memory - Automatically locks out false alert locations Advanced K/KA Band Filter Voice Notifications GATSO Detection Quiet Ride (Speed-based Auto Mute) Ultra-bright Multi-colored OLED Display Radar Band Frequency Display (Current Speed, Battery Voltage, Altitude, Clock) Laser Gun Identification Spectre Elite Undetectable MAX Speed Warning System Suction Mount Included (single and double) Carrying Case Included Cigarette Adapter with Mute Key, USB port, and Remote Keypad (optional accessory) Upgradeable Firmware



“We are excited to share this product with the CES attendees. We know that consumers will enjoy the updates and will take note of how we’ve continued to improve our products, ensuring drivers satisfaction and safety,” said Yasu Hara, Executive VP, Uniden America. “Improving this technology and constantly bringing the highest performance to the industry is always our number one goal. CES is the perfect opportunity for R8 to make its debut.”

The R8 is the all-around highest performing windshield-mounted detector with the least amount of false positives on the market. The design also hosts a port which allows the user to use an optional remote, wired keypad. In addition, the R8 has built-in Bluetooth for an upcoming user app.

Package Includes: Radar Detector, Single and Double Window Mount Bracket, Velcro Tape, Power Cord, Data Cable and Owner’s Manual. The R8 is available for an MSRP of $699.99 through major U.S. retailers and at Uniden.com.

About Uniden America Corporation

Uniden America Corporation, the North American subsidiary of Japan-based Uniden Corporation, manufactures and markets wireless consumer electronic products including home security and video security systems, Bearcat® scanners, FRS radios, marine radios, radar detectors, dash cams, and other wireless personal communications products. Based in Irving, Texas, Uniden sells its products through retailers and distributors throughout North, Central and South America. To learn more about Uniden’s products, please visit www.uniden.com.