IIR Hosts U.S. & Canada Industrial Market Outlook and Networking Event

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Industrial Info is pleased to present our popular U.S. & Canada Market Outlook and Networking Event in person again! The event will take place January 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST at the Marriott Hotel in Sugar Land, Texas, near Industrial Info's global headquarters. Registration and check-in begin at 3 p.m. The presentations will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a networking session with complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres at 6 p.m.

Gain insights from our leading experts in the Electric Power, Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Oil and Gas markets, Chemical Processing, and Biofuels sectors. Each expert will focus on key spending drivers, constraints and challenges within the industry.



Some of the topics to be discussed will include:



The energy transition and its role in project activity

Green hydrogen and Power-to-X

The Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies

The effect of rising crude oil prices with lower production

The effect of supply-chain disruptions

After the presentations, you can visit our demo stations to learn what's new with Industrial Info's Global Market Intelligence (GMI) platform tools and database.



We hope you are able to join us for this complimentary event! Make sure to RSVP today !



Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets.

Ph: 713-783-5147 ext. 3147