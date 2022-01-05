Visteon Brings High Perceptual Quality with Advanced Cockpit Display Technology to CES® 2022

Visteon in-house technology drives performance and value through functional and physical integration

TrueColor image enhancement delivers a premium quality display experience, even in extreme brightness to overcome glare and improve driver safety

Active privacy display technology addresses driver distraction by keeping infotainment content visible only to passengers

Digital assistant technology is fully integrated; future-looking Avatar Holographic Display technology delivers virtual assistant

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon (NASDAQ: VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry, will showcase its advanced display technology at CES® 2022 among an array of innovations that provide a superior user experience for driver information and in-vehicle infotainment.

Visteon’s advanced display technology brings to vehicles the same kind of image quality consumers enjoy on their smartphones, televisions and other electronic devices. The company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology delivers screens in all shapes and sizes to provide occupants with exceptional optical performance while meeting challenging automotive requirements.

“As mass-market vehicles start to offer 12-inch or larger displays with touch capability, premium and luxury OEMs are looking to differentiate their cockpits with more advanced display solutions,” said Sachin Lawande, president and CEO for Visteon. “Our capabilities in the design and manufacture of large, complex displays is state-of-the-art, especially in curved lens and in optical bonding of the different components.”

Advanced Display Technology enables the Smart Cockpit

Visteon is the leader in bringing advanced display technologies that deliver high perceptual quality to an automaker’s cockpit. These solutions provide automakers with options in terms of styling and layout required for the smart cockpit of new vehicles. Large displays, multiple and complex displays and optical bonding of complex display configurations bring the digital experience to the entire vehicle cockpit. Scalable end-to-end integration features low power consumption at market-leading levels are the result of Visteon’s complete solution development.

Among the in-house developed display technologies featured at CES are:

TrueColor image enhancement provides optimal visibility of HMI for all ambient light conditions, thereby improving legibility and safety. Harsh sunlight conditions in an automotive environment can make it difficult for drivers and passengers to see what is being displayed in the cockpit. Visteon’s TrueColor™, however, uses in-house developed technology to preserve image quality in no matter what kind of external lighting conditions a vehicle might encounter.



provides optimal visibility of HMI for all ambient light conditions, thereby improving legibility and safety. Harsh sunlight conditions in an automotive environment can make it difficult for drivers and passengers to see what is being displayed in the cockpit. Visteon’s TrueColor™, however, uses in-house developed technology to preserve image quality in no matter what kind of external lighting conditions a vehicle might encounter. Active privacy display technology: As the industry works to extend the digital cockpit experiences to vehicle passengers, the need to guard against driver distraction increases. Visteon’s patent-pending in-house active privacy technology automatically activates a privacy mode through a switchable viewing angle of content being displayed on passenger information systems to restrict what drivers can see.



These features are actively controlled so the content visible to the driver is situationally based. For example, display content visible to the driver would differ depending on the direction of travel or if the vehicle was in park or reverse. Minimizing driver distraction leads to safer driving experiences, and helps meet regulatory standards.

Full-array local dimming improves contrast ratio at a more affordable price than premium solutions, and provides significant reductions in power consumption. This technology leads to high perceptual quality in affordable displays that use less power. Visteon’s expertise in both optics and algorithms enables it to excel in this technology category.



improves contrast ratio at a more affordable price than premium solutions, and provides significant reductions in power consumption. This technology leads to high perceptual quality in affordable displays that use less power. Visteon’s expertise in both optics and algorithms enables it to excel in this technology category. AI-powered low light enhancement improves the image quality of camera feeds at dusk and at night. Traditional methods of low-light enhancement such as gamma correction and white balance distort color and image quality. Visteon uses an AI-based neural network to optimize color and brightness of camera feeds and ensure objects being displayed can be easily seen by the driver and reacted to if necessary.



improves the image quality of camera feeds at dusk and at night. Traditional methods of low-light enhancement such as gamma correction and white balance distort color and image quality. Visteon uses an AI-based neural network to optimize color and brightness of camera feeds and ensure objects being displayed can be easily seen by the driver and reacted to if necessary. MicroZone™ is the first-of-its-kind display solution to address industry demand for a high-quality display that delivers a premium experience, while meeting stringent automotive environmental reliability requirements. MicroZone™ is an innovative choice beyond OLED for automotive applications. It provides automakers a high-dynamic range display solution with a longer lifespan and low-power consumption and lower cost than OLED systems. Based on mature LCD technology, microZone™ is considered the first automotive display to achieve superior optical performance without sacrificing vehicle reliability, having passed rigorous automotive qualification requirements.



MicroZone™ made its public debut at CES 2020. In 2021, a North American automaker announced its plans to use microZone for a multi-display system featured in multiple premium and performance vehicle models in 2024.

A unique avatar display concept based on in-house design will be shown as an example of how digital holography can serve as a virtual assistant and improve safety by reducing driver distraction. As digital assistants become more standard and accepted in the consumer electronics market, Visteon is exploring innovations that can bring that same level of functionality to the cockpit to help improve safety and engagement between the driver and a vehicle’s information system.



All of these advanced display technologies employ power consumption significantly lower than any other automotive display technology currently available to help support the growth of the EV market.

Likewise, Visteon supports the layout and styling requirements of modern cockpit displays with unique display manufacturing capabilities featuring state-of-the-art liquid optical and structural bonding solutions. The industry’s trend toward large and multi-display environments means a need for them to be curved to conform to the contours of the interior. While important for improving safety and the user experience, large, curved and multi-displays also enhance a vehicle’s design aesthetic.

“A display is also the art piece that communicates the vehicle interior’s identity,” said Qais Sharif, vice president of Global Display Product Lines for Visteon. “Well-executed integration of technology in the cockpit can do a great deal to advance the public image of the vehicle.”

Visteon’s advanced display technology will be part of its connected and electric innovation story at CES where it marks its 22nd year as a CES exhibitor. The Visteon team will host participants at its new CES 2022 home, the Paris Hotel Las Vegas Meeting and Convention Space, on Jan. 5-7, 2022.

