The Global Permanent Magnets Market is expected to grow by $ 13.63 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period

10% during the forecast period. Our report on the permanent magnets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from the automobile sector and increased applicability in storage technology. In addition, the increasing demand from the automobile sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The permanent magnets market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The permanent magnets market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Neodymium iron boron magnets

• Ferrite magnets

• Samarium cobalt magnets

• Alnico magnets



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in iron ore production volumeas one of the prime reasons driving the permanent magnets market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on permanent magnets market covers the following areas:

• Permanent magnets market sizing

• Permanent magnets market forecast

• Permanent magnets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading permanent magnets market vendors that include Adams Magnetic Products, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd., Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd., Electron Energy Corp., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, Hitachi Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., and Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc. Also, the permanent magnets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

