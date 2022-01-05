The Global Digital Evidence Management Market is expected to grow by $ 2.65 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Evidence Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195389/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital evidence management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for a consolidated crime database and process automation in law enforcement. In addition, increasing demand for a consolidated crime database is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital evidence management market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The digital evidence management market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased need to track the digital footprint of criminalsas one of the prime reasons driving the digital evidence management market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital evidence management market covers the following areas:

• Digital evidence management market sizing

• Digital evidence management market forecast

• Digital evidence management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital evidence management market vendors that include Cellebrite DI Ltd., Digital Detective Group Ltd., Exterro Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Panasonic Corp., and QueTel Corp. Also, the digital evidence management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

