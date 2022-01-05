Occidental to Provide Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) Investor Update on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) will host its OLCV Investor Update via conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Central. The event will include a presentation and Q&A session.



The event will provide a detailed update on Occidental’s low-carbon strategy and will focus on the technology, commercialization, capitalization and development of direct air capture (DAC). The event will also provide an overview of OLCV’s additional carbon reduction solutions, including net-zero products.

The OLCV Investor Update may be accessed via webcast at oxy.com/investors or conference call by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417). Participants may pre-register for the event at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162836/f089231cb8

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts