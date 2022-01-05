DIRTT to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, announces that Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer, and Geoff Krause, chief financial officer, will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10th and 11th, 2022.



DIRTT will be meeting one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference, which is being held virtually. DIRTT’s investor presentation is available in the Investors section of the DIRTT website at dirtt.com/investors.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.