FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Doubles its Existing Laboratory Footprint in North Carolina

Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies, today announced an expansion of its BioProcess Innovation Center (BIC) in Research Triangle Park (RTP). Through the expansion, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will add approximately 145 skilled positions including researchers and scientists to the RTP site by 2024.

The expansion will double FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ capacity to support Process Characterization programs and complements the enhanced and now operational capabilities at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ UK facility, announced in December 2020. In addition, this expansion will allow FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to better support its partners in discovering the attributes that make each protein unique and better guide clinical process development to create more robust commercial processes. The expansion will include the addition of ~89,000 sq.ft of laboratory space equipped with comprehensive, state of the art analytical instrumentation, high throughput bioprocessing equipment and automation technologies. The expanded capacity is expected to be operational by mid-2024.

“As leaders in process development, we are delighted to be adding this additional capacity to support our growing pipeline of customers,” said Christine Vannais, chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, RTP, North Carolina. “The cutting-edge laboratory equipment and automation tools, combined with the deep technical expertise of our scientific community will allow us to better serve our partners to rapidly generate and assess data to understand complex molecules, along with the processes used in their manufacture.”

The BIC originally opened in May 2016 as a three-story, 62,000 sq.ft facility with the purpose of process invention, process design and development, and product characterization for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ clients.

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hillerød, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

