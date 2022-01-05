NeuroMetrix to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that Shai N. Gozani M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference to be held virtually on January 10-13, 2022. Dr. Gozani’s video presentation will be available on-demand for 90 days starting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. (ET). It may be accessed here and also on the NeuroMetrix, Inc. Investor Relations page at www.NeuroMetrix.com. Dr. Gozani will highlight the Company's product portfolio, growth initiatives and outlook for 2022.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com/.
