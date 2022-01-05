NeuroMetrix to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that Shai N. Gozani M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference to be held virtually on January 10-13, 2022. Dr. Gozani’s video presentation will be available on-demand for 90 days starting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. (ET). It may be accessed here and also on the NeuroMetrix, Inc. Investor Relations page at www.NeuroMetrix.com . Dr. Gozani will highlight the Company's product portfolio, growth initiatives and outlook for 2022.



About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com/.

