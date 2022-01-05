1Life Healthcare (One Medical) to Announce Future Conference Participation on Investor Relations Website

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that going forward, the company’s participation in investor events will be announced on its Investor Relations website, https://investor.onemedical.com .



Visitors to https://investor.onemedical.com can sign up to receive email alerts for future events. Live webcasts and replays of presentations, company filings, and safe harbor disclosure information can also be found on the site.

About One Medical:

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

