Hausfeld announces seven senior promotions globally

WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hausfeld announced four partner, three counsel and seven senior associate promotions across the United States and Europe.



Partner promotions

Sarah LaFreniere, Samantha Stein, Simon Bishop, and Tim Brown have been invited to join the partnership.

In Washington, DC, Sarah LaFreniere’s practice focuses on antitrust and complex litigation, including the FX Antitrust Litigation where she has helped the class recover more than $2.3 billion. She also represents clients in unilateral conduct cases, recently achieving a successful settlement for art house cinemas who brought monopolization claims against a nationwide theatre chain. Sarah has been recognized as ‘One to Watch’ in Antitrust by Best Lawyers, and a ‘Rising Star’ in Antitrust Litigation by Law 360.

In San Francisco, Samantha Stein represents small businesses and consumers in several major class actions, including In re Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, In re California Gasoline Spot Market Antitrust Litigation, and In re Farm-Raised Salmon and Salmon Products Litigation. In recognition of her work, Samantha has been named a ‘Rising Star in Antitrust Litigation’ by Super Lawyers every year between 2018 and 2021.

In London, Simon Bishop’s expertise in financial services disputes, especially in connection with securities markets, complex financial products, and the management of opt-in group claims, have proven especially important as the firm continues to expand its practice in these areas. Simon also plays a key role in our environmental practice. Since 2020, Simon has been highlighted by both Chambers and Legal 500 UK as a key member of the team in its Banking and Commercial Litigation categories.

Also in London, Tim Brown’s work as part of the automotive competition team has further strengthened key relationships with OEM clients. This has helped secure the continued success and growth of the practice in this key area. He has also assisted in the development of the European data breach practice. He was recognized as a Global Leader for Competition Plaintiff in the 2020 and 2021 editions of Who’s Who Legal ‘Global Leaders’.

Counsel promotions

In Düsseldorf, Manuel Knebelsberger has been appointed Counsel. Having been with Hausfeld since its beginnings in Düsseldorf in 2017 and an integral part of the team, Manuel’s focus lies on competition litigation and on general antitrust law advice.

In London, Amandine Gueret and Duran Ross were appointed to Counsel. As a dual qualified lawyer, Amandine Gueret advises European clients from a great variety of sectors on international competition disputes and has built an extensive experience of litigating competition damages claims in the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London, as well as assisting her clients in successfully navigating litigation across several jurisdictions on the continent. She has been instrumental in the Truck Cartel litigation.

Duran Ross is a key member of the Commercial Disputes team in London, having worked on some of its highest profile cases in recent years. In his broad practice he represents individuals and companies across a wide range of sectors and subject matters and has particular expertise in insolvency and technology disputes. Legal 500 UK 2022 ranked him as a ‘Rising Star’ for Commercial Litigation.

Other promotions

We are also pleased to announce seven senior associate promotions in the UK: Rachael Baillie, Jonathan Broadbent, Josie Greener, Luke Grimes, Kio Gwilliam, Frances Jenkins, Charles Laporte-Bisquit.

Commenting on the announcement, Global Co-Chair Brian Ratner said:

“These promotions reflect the broad spectrum of our diverse, dynamic, and exceptional team. Each individual has earned this important step in their career through tireless work and extraordinary performance. We are so excited to see what they will do next in helping Hausfeld continue to be a law firm that delivers unparalleled results for our clients.”

Global Co-Chair Anthony Maton added:

“We are pleased to recognize and promote 14 talented lawyers across our Antitrust/ Competition, Commercial Disputes and Environmental practices in the US, London, and Germany, including four partners bringing the US partner group to 26 and the London partner group to 20. Hausfeld’s continued growth, reflects the market’s recognition for our work and leadership in our core practices across all our jurisdictions.”

Notes to Editors - About Hausfeld

The US and London promotions became effective on 1st January 2022. The German promotion became effective during the course of last year. Hausfeld is a leading global litigation firm with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm and Washington, DC. Across these 12 offices, it has 159 lawyers, including 53 partners. We are a gender diverse firm with 36% female partners, over 40% female lawyers, and an excellent track record of promoting women worldwide. 43% of the promotions announced today were female. Together, the Global Management Group is 54% women, and the vast majority of our senior business professionals are women. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise often with an international dimension. Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse range of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure. Hausfeld is the only claimant firm to be ranked by Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the US and Europe. In the UK, Hausfeld is also recommended as a top law firm for banking litigation by both Chambers and Legal 500 and for commercial litigation by Chambers. Juve shortlisted Hausfeld dispute resolution firm of the year for Germany in 2021, an accolade they won in 2019 and ranked it as a top firm for litigation and competition law again, while Legal 500 Germany ranked Hausfeld as a top competition law firm. For more information about the firm, please visit www.hausfeld.com.

