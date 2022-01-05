EVENT UPDATE: Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2022

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, today announced key event updates and details in response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Following strict safety guidelines, #isnaesna22 will remain an in-person event, with updated onsite health and safety measures in the best interest of all attendees, exhibitors, and staff.



“With ISNA/ESNA 2022 just around the corner, we are diligently tracking COVID-19 news as well as federal, state, and venue guidelines to ensure we provide a safe and productive event,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “While we had to adjust some of our original plans, we are eager to bring the solar + storage community together and are confident we can safely learn, collaborate, and conduct business next week.”

As previously planned, all event participants will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test (conducted within one day for antigen tests and within two days for PCR tests):

Vaccination documentation must clearly show the name of the person, the vaccine administered, and the date of vaccination.

COVID-19 testing must be completed by a lab; at-home tests will not be accepted.

Both vaccination documentation and test results will be checked manually outside of the Long Beach Convention Center at a checkpoint prior to entry.



For detailed Q&A on vaccination and testing requirements, please see the Attendee FAQ .

To ease planning for event entry and return travel, #isnaesna22 will offer onsite testing during all registration and show hours. Testing will be administered adjacent to the checkpoint at the main entrance of the building, with Rapid Mobile Laboratory antigen tests ($65) and PCR tests ($175) available. Antigen test results will be ready within 20 minutes, enabling attendees to test prior to entry.

The event will also include additional measures to further reduce attendees’ risk of exposure to COVID-19. The show-floor happy hour scheduled for Friday, January 14 has been canceled; all attendees will be required to wear a mask onsite indoors—regardless of vaccination status or test results; and the Thursday Night Party will be held in an outdoor venue at the convention center.

With the conference being held live and in-person, there will not be a virtual or remote access option. However, all conference registrants will have online access to content at some point after #isnaesna22 concludes.

