SRAX Announces 2022 Virtual Conference Schedule

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced their preliminary list of industry specific conferences for 2022.



This season’s events kick off with the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27th, 2022, from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET. With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities and the latest news.

Register for the event here .

Sequire’s 2022 Virtual Event Calendar:

Sequire Metals & Mining Conference - Jan 27, 2022

Sequire Cannabis Conference - Apr 20, 2022

Sequire Tech & Fintech Conference - May 19, 2022

Sequire Blockchain & Crypto Conference - Jun 23, 2022

Sequire Semiconductor Conference - Sep 15, 2022

Sequire Restaurant Conference - Nov 17, 2022

Sequire Medical Technology Conference - Dec 8, 2022



Sequire features a network of millions of influential, forward-thinking shareholders, and this conference series is just one of many ways SRAX and Sequire offer value to their budding investor community. SRAX’s wholly owned subsidiary, LD Micro, will also host several in-person and virtual events this year, which will be announced at a later date.

“We learned so much hosting last year's conferences. This year, we are looking forward to applying those learnings and expanding through partnerships, interesting content and industries we haven't yet hosted to provide a truly unique virtual conference experience. We hope you join us," said Morgan Fogg, Vice President of Community & Events at SRAX.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

