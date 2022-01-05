OnlyInYourState Unveils the Ultimate Wanderlust Travel Guide with the Launch of its ‘22 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2022’ List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel digital media brand, OnlyInYourState , today released its 22 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2022 list. The sophomore list focuses on the great outdoors, featuring little-known attractions, beautiful gardens and natural wonders. First debuted in 2021, OnlyInYourState’s annual Hidden Gems list is meant to provide inspiration for travel lovers looking to discover something new -- whether it’s for a bucket list vacation or a day trip to an off-the-beaten-path attraction.



The 22 Hidden Gems list is organized by region -- northeast, south, midwest, southwest, and northwest. Some highlights from the 22 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2022 list include: Bok Tower Gardens in Florida, the Desert of Maine, Lake of The Clouds in Michigan, Sloan Canyon Petroglyph Site in Nevada, Burgdorf Hot Springs in Idaho, and Ape Cave in Washington. The annual Hidden Gems list is hand-picked by OnlyInYourState’s expert travel editors and local and regional writers.

“We’ve heard from our readers that they are hoping to spend more time outdoors, so for this year’s Hidden Gems list, we wanted to focus on the incredible natural beauty of the country,” said Alaina Nutile of OnlyInYourState. “Our mission is to provide travelers with the opportunity to discover something new while shining a spotlight on the extraordinary attractions and wonders that might otherwise be overlooked. Our list of 22 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2022 is sure to inspire readers to get outside and reconnect with nature.”

OnlyInYourState takes a fun, informal approach to travel articles to help readers discover unique things to do in each of the 50 states. To learn more, please visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About OnlyInYourState:

Founded in 2015, OnlyInYourState features over 100,000 articles highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. The brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. OnlyInYourState is operated by Leaf Group Ltd. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .