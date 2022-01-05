INVECTYS INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2022 JP MORGAN HEALTHCARE MEETING AND BIOTECH SHOWCASE, JANUARY 10-19, 2022 

Houston, Texas, USA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys Inc. a clinical-stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Houston and dedicated to the development of a new generation of products for cancer patients, today announced that Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., Invectys Inc. President and CEO will participate in the JP Morgan Healthcare Meeting held virtually on January 10-13, 2022.



In addition to the main meeting, Dr. Tyle will also attend Biotech ShowcaseTM, virtually from January 10-19. He will present an overview of all of Invectys’ projects to date on January 11th, at 9:15 am Pacific time. The presentation has already been posted on the Biotech Showcase website.

If you would like to set up a meeting, feel free to contact us at contactus@invectys.com

About Invectys

Invectys, Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company spun-out of the world renown Pasteur Institute, Paris. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, SAS (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston) which is directing the clinical development of the Company’s lead HLAG product. Since 2010, Invectys has raised over $60 million in private funds to develop its two innovative platforms of immunotherapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens.

Contact:

Invectys, Inc. – Rosie Williams

contactus@invectys.com