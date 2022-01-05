Global 3D Printed Meat Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Printed Meat Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 55.5% from 2021 to 2026. The 3D printed meat market is driven by the rising adoption of printing technology for replacing real meat to 3D printed meat products, increasing consumer preference for natural food consumption, and rising concerns regarding animal health and wellbeing.







Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, steak segment is estimated to grow rapidly from 2021 to 2026

As per the end-user outlook, restaurants segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market

Retail & online stores segment will be growing with the highest growth rate in the market as per the end-user classification

The Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) region is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 3D printed meat market during the forecast period

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the 3D printed meat market from 2021 to 2026

Centre for Process Innovation, Redefine Meat, MeaTech, Modern Meadow, Print2Taste (Bocusini), SavorEat, Novameat, Aleph Farm, and byFlow are the key players in the 3D Printed Meat market.





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Pork

Steak

Chicken

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Retail & Online Stores

Bakeries & Confectionaries

Restaurants

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





