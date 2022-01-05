Global 3D Printed Meat Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Printed Meat Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 55.5% from 2021 to 2026. The 3D printed meat market is driven by the rising adoption of printing technology for replacing real meat to 3D printed meat products, increasing consumer preference for natural food consumption, and rising concerns regarding animal health and wellbeing.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global 3D Printed Meat Market - Forecast to 2026”
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/3d-printed-meat-market-3639
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, steak segment is estimated to grow rapidly from 2021 to 2026
- As per the end-user outlook, restaurants segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market
- Retail & online stores segment will be growing with the highest growth rate in the market as per the end-user classification
- The Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) region is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 3D printed meat market during the forecast period
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the 3D printed meat market from 2021 to 2026
- Centre for Process Innovation, Redefine Meat, MeaTech, Modern Meadow, Print2Taste (Bocusini), SavorEat, Novameat, Aleph Farm, and byFlow are the key players in the 3D Printed Meat market.
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/3d-printed-meat-market-3639
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Pork
- Steak
- Chicken
- Others
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Retail & Online Stores
- Bakeries & Confectionaries
- Restaurants
- Residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates