BioCorRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., and Brady Granier, President and Director of BioCorRx Inc. and CEO of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.

BioCorRx’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed here: journey.ct.events and on the investor relations section of BioCorRx’s website at ir.biocorrx.com as of 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 10, 2022.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

