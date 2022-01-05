Boston Semi Equipment Calibration Operations Receives ISO 17025 Certification

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test cell automation company, announced today that its Penang, Malaysia calibration operation has passed its ISO/IEC 17025:2017 compliance audit. Fulfilment of the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025 ensures the calibration laboratory meets both the technical competence and management system requirements necessary for it to consistently deliver technically valid test results and calibrations.



“BSE’s calibration lab was first ISO 17025 accredited in 2006,” stated Kok Cheong Chong, BSE’s calibration manager. “We have continued to meet the high standards required by ISO/IEC 17025, the single-most important internationally accepted standard for test and measurement products. BSE’s customers know their instruments are properly calibrated and can be relied upon for accurate measurements of their products.”

Boston Semi Equipment’s calibration laboratory is part of BSE’s test cell services solutions. BSE provides electronics repair, spares, upgrades and field service for a wide range of ATE models. BSE’s service solutions help semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs maintain the operation of their test equipment. BSE’s automation products—test handlers and custom automation—are used by companies worldwide to improve the productivity of semiconductor testing.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC provides test automation solutions and test cell services to semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide. Our solutions address customer requirements for products and services to keep semiconductor test cells up and running. We help our customers lower equipment costs and increase equipment uptime. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

