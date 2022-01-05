Jim Kelly Named President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayton T. Brown Jr. announced the promotion of Jim Kelly to President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) effective Jan. 1, 2022. His new role encompasses the direction of the entire corporation and responsibility for all three divisions - Technical Services, Engineering and Test, and Mission Systems, as well as all general and administrative services and support functions.

Since joining the Company, Jim has been promoted multiple times in recognition of the talent and capabilities he brings to the team. He joined DTB in 2008 as a Business Development Manager for the Technical Services Division. He was named Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Technical Services Division in 2010, and Senior Vice President, Corporate Sales and Marketing in 2014. In 2015 he was named Senior Vice President/General Manager, Technical Services Division. His most recent appointment in December of 2020 was Executive Vice President - managing all three divisions.

While his full-time employment at DTB began in 2008, his relationship and roots began much earlier when he attended activities at the Company as a child with his dad, Jim Kelly Sr., who worked there. While pursuing his college degree, Jim worked in the Paint Shop in the Manufacturing Division and fulfilled many other roles as a summer hire between semesters, strengthening his knowledge and commitment to DTB.

"Under Jim's leadership, the Company continues to grow and prosper. His vision to inspire and grow this talented team and to expand our operations by building on current successes, creating a 'can-do' culture, facilitating teamwork, and streamlining and automating functions will lead DTB into a new era of success," commented Dayton T. Brown Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive at DTB. "His strategic vision, hard work, dedication, and leadership have had a profound and positive effect on the company and will take us forward to confront tomorrow's challenges and drive the growth of the business," he continued.

Dayton T. Brown, Inc. has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.

