Baycrest Receives Certificate of Recognition (COR™) Accreditation from Infrastructure Health and Safety Association

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baycrest Project and Construction Management today announced that they have been granted the Certificate of Recognition (COR™) by the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA). By receiving the COR™ accreditation, Baycrest has demonstrated that they have not only gone above and beyond the minimum requirements to ensure the health and safety of their workers, but they’re also committed to continuously improving these health and safety systems on an annual basis.



“We are extremely proud to be receiving our COR™ accreditation, which we consider to be the gold standard in the industry,” says Art Di Cecco, President & CEO at Baycrest Project and Construction Management. “We believe that the well-being of our company and our clients is highly dependent on the health and safety of our workforce, and this certification shows how committed we are to the safety and well-being of our employees, our clients and the community at large.”

“The company culture has been enhanced by the COR™ certification. Not only is it a priority for us to get the job done, now we also spend time on pre-planning and safely doing everything so everyone goes home safe at the end of the day,” adds Julie-Anne Nardi, Director of Operations at Baycrest Project and Construction Management. “While we went into the COR™ accreditation for its focus on safety, the process also resulted in improved communication, teamwork and overall quality of our projects.”

Baycrest's renewed focus on health and safety also led them to hire a full-time Occupational Health & Safety Manager, Diana Gamboa, who was pivotal in the company’s pursuit of their COR™ accreditation starting in 2019. Baycrest already had an Occupational Health & Safety Management (OH&SM) system in place when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many construction projects in Ontario. While the shutdown delayed the completion of the accreditation process, the system allowed the Baycrest team to quickly implement a COVID response plan and demonstrate to their clients that they have effective processes and procedures in place to ensure the safety of everyone at the worksite.

“As their external auditor, I would like to congratulate the team at Baycrest for achieving their COR™, especially during COVID. In a time where many companies were cutting back on resources, it is great to see the team's commitment to improving their systems and ensuring everyone's safety,” says Roger Belair, President at OnSite Health.

COR™ is an occupational health and safety accreditation program by the Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations that verifies a fully implemented safety & health program which meets national standards, and IHSA is the “Authority Having Jurisdiction” to grant COR™ in the province of Ontario.

About Baycrest Project and Construction Management

Baycrest is a comprehensive project & construction management company with over 30 years of experience in building out and updating commercial, retail and institutional spaces. We are a culturally diverse team with a broad range of backgrounds and experiences, allowing us to think outside the box and offer innovative solutions to meet our clients’ project requirements. We are committed to providing the highest standard of excellence in service and quality in the industry, while ensuring that we hold up our unwavering commitment towards health and safety for our workforce and our clients.