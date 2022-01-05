McClatchy Selects Taboola to Exclusively Power Recommendations Across Entire Publisher Network In Multiyear Deal, Doubling Down On Customers’ Consumption Intent

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new, multiyear deal with McClatchy, a leading local media company that operates in 30 markets across the United States.



McClatchy reaches more than 65 million unique readers monthly through its digital media properties, including The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The Kansas City Star, The Miami Herald, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Under the deal, McClatchy will implement several Taboola products across its entire network of publishers, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement. In addition, McClatchy is testing Taboola Newsroom to power editorial insights and audience development as well as Taboola’s recent acquisition Connexity, to help drive growth around customers’ consumption intent.

“We are committed to bringing the best and most relevant news and information to our diverse audiences in local markets nationwide,” said McClatchy Senior VP of Advertising Tony Berg. “Teaming with Taboola allows us to provide more content and will help to keep our audience engaged. We look forward to working alongside Taboola on content recommendations, editorial insights, and other initiatives that create better experiences for local readers.”

“McClatchy’s vision for creating deeper community connections and their approach to local news are noteworthy,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola. “Local journalism helps communities thrive and McClatchy has both a network of well-known publishers and a reputation for quality journalism. Even more than that, I’m looking forward to working with the McClatchy team and taking a product-led approach to driving growth in years to come, specifically using editorial tech and data, as well as integrating high intent pages, to navigate users to their ultimate, personal experience.”



Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

