R-Three Technology Inc. “R3T” Shareholder Update

Shareholder value is our top priority; we at R3T feel significant progress was made in 2020 - 2021 in developing our infrastructure for R3T to become a trustworthy and solid company. In 2020 we eliminated 125 million shares and $714.000 worth of debt. Many early-stage OTC companies rely on toxic investments, but we believe we can be fully funded without going this route.

Also, in 2021 we were able to recruit some remarkable and truly dynamic people starting with Lance Davis, Director, Executive Director of Business Development, Peter Van Brunt J.D. COO, former General Counsel Solar Records, Keith Hastings, CFO former VP Business Development Wells Fargo, Independent Directors Bruce Langer & David Langer, Advisory Board Members Dr. Hamid Alizadeh ER Specialist, Dr. David M. Snipper Wellness Expert & Formulator, Andrea Albright CEO Beverly Hills Publishing, Wellness & Fitness Expert, Kimberly Davis NBA Sports Agent, Contract & Negotiation Expert, Mark Bradley Content, Media & Entertainment Expert, Brand Ambassadors Garson Silvers CEO BH Med Capital, Candace Townsend CEO & Founder, Conscious Management, Cassandra Hastings Nutritionist.

Currently, our focus is on becoming a powerhouse in the Food & Beverage industry by producing innovative wellness & performance enhancement products to unlock the optimization of the body's science. To help us complete our task in 2022, we have decided to expand our portfolio to include three other divisions: Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, and Technology. Each division strategically supports our overall strategy for achieving cost-effective marketing campaigns and accessible point of purchase opportunities for our wellness products. As we move forward in 2022, strategically, we shall form partnerships and seek mergers & acquisitions with companies that have proven models in the four divisions we have chosen.

Food & Beverage Division

Our strategy is simple, and we shall seek to partner with food & beverage companies precisely as we have with Langer Juice Company to produce an array of innovative products. This business unit has developed performance-enhancing and immune-boosting drinks for large-scale distribution. Special thanks to Langer Juice Company. In 2021, we formulated our beverage that contains premium nutritional healthy properties without compromising quality or taste. Our formulation process combines all-natural flavors, herbs, multiple vitamins, and another nutritionally enhanced ingredient to support the body's science. Our team members entirely oversaw the formulation.

Langer Juice Company, Inc. is a family-owned business formed in 1960 with the vision to create quality juice products with mass appeal. Over the past 61 years, the company has emerged as a significant force in the very competitive juice industry. The juices are sold in multiple distribution channels in all 50 states and 20 countries. Key grocery customers include Albertsons / Safeway, Kroger, ShopRite, and WinCo. The company also sells to club stores globally such as Costco and Sam's and mass merchants like Walmart and, through its extensive DSD network, to convenience stores. The company has seen recent growth globally through its food services division, such as Cheesecake Factory. The company has three manufacturing plants in California, growing, pressing, and bottling beverages in many high-volume categories, including apple, cranberry, grape, citrus, pomegranate, and tropical blends, no sugar added beverages, plus extensive new product innovation. The company has bottling operations in nine locations throughout North America. The corporate headquarters of Langer Juice Company is located in the City of Industry, CA.

About R-Three Technologies Inc.

R Three Technologies is an early-stage development company with a success-driven board focused on carefully pursuing several ventures it believes show tremendous potential in developing and manufacturing food and drink products. We are currently pursuing our options with a successful Juice Company within the beverage industry to formulate consumer products for large-scale distribution.

