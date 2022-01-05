Lumos Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BIOCONNECT Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available at 7:00AM ET on January 10th through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d2cd046c-ff2c-40ea-acdc-340df7150783 and on Lumos Pharma’s website in the Investors & Media section under “Events & Presentations.” This webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Company’s website.



Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

