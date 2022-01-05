PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open in Westborough, Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in Westborough, Massachusetts. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in the spring of 2022. The practice will be conveniently located at 1 Oak Street in the Chipotle and Crunch Gym Plaza.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers coordinated, convenient and compassionate veterinary care for non-life-threatening conditions after regular business hours and on weekends. PetMedic complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. The first PetMedic clinic opened in Watertown, Massachusetts, in 2020 followed by Portland, Maine, in July 2021.

The clinic is staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members. PetMedic Westborough is a partnership between Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, emergency veterinarian and PetMedic chief medical officer, and Rarebreed Veterinary Partners.

Dr. William Griffin, president of PetMedic, commented, "PetMedic is the missing piece in the animal health ecosystem. We are taking on evening and weekend cases for family veterinarians and reducing the strain on veterinary ERs so they can prioritize the treatment of the most critically ill patients. We are also taking worry out of the equation for pet owners who are questioning whether their pet's treatment can wait. Our high-quality, convenient and affordable care option is the perfect choice for those in-between times."

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and client-centric approach is a top priority for all PetMedic clinics.

