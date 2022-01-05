Johnny Rockets Expands International Footprint in South America

Three New Johnny Rockets Locations Are Open for Business in Brazil and Chile

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, has expanded its South American footprint with the addition of three new Johnny Rockets locations in Brazil and Chile. The iconic all-American diner has a strong presence across South America, with multiple locations throughout the continent in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru, along with existing restaurants in Brazil and Chile.

Since the acquisition of Johnny Rockets by FAT Brands, the global expansion of the 1950s-style restaurant franchise has been a top priority. The new locations – two in Brazil and one in Chile – will provide customers with the classic, old-fashioned atmosphere that has made Johnny Rockets a household name, as well as top-quality menu items available in-store or by delivery. Brazilian consumers will have the choice to dine-in at the Johnny Rockets Manaus, Amazonas location or order delivery from Johnny Rockets in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. Chilean consumers can also now order from Johnny Rockets El Membrillar in Rancagua, Libertador Bernado O’Higgins.

“We’re thrilled by Johnny Rockets’ recent growth on an international level,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Johnny Rockets has become incredibly popular across South America, and we’re proud to start off the year with the addition of three new locations in Brazil and Chile with an impressive development pipeline for 2022.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509