Data Storage Corporation Announces Multi-Million Dollar Contract with One of the Nation’s Most Recognized Professional Sports Teams

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions including disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, cyber security and data analytics, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Flagship Solutions Group, has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract with one of the nation’s most recognized professional sports teams. Under the agreement, the Company will provide a modernized and encrypted storage infrastructure to support the team, the stadium and its affiliates.



The project will expand the security of the on-premise storage and cloud backup services, while empowering the team to get more value out of their data and mitigate security threats including ransomware. The project leverages IBM’s High-Performance Storage, Data Resilience, Flash, Zero Trust Identities & Data and Power10 capabilities to predict threats, secure data and modernize the technology infrastructure.

“We are pleased to announce this important contract with a major U.S. professional sports franchise, as it illustrates the traction we’re gaining in the market. We were selected based on the scalability and performance of our solutions, which provides further validation of our Flagship acquisition last year. This award is also a direct result of our new marketing strategy, focused on key industries: sports & entertainment, banking & finance, healthcare and government. While Intel and Windows servers have been undergoing a massive migration to the cloud over the past eight years, the IBM Power server market has only begun this transition and we are clearly at the forefront of this emerging multi-billion-dollar market. We have built a robust proposal pipeline heading into 2022 and remain confident in the outlook for the business,” stated Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation.

“While no one can predict when a cyberattack might occur, there are proactive measures organizations can take to mitigate data loss and prevent potential disruption to business operations. Among large sports organizations, efficiency and effectiveness are fundamental in keeping the business operations running as usual, which includes data storage security and analyses to monitor and improve operations,” commented Mark Wyllie, CEO of Flagship Solutions Group.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

About Flagship Solutions Group

Flagship provides hybrid IBM solutions, managed services, and cloud solutions worldwide. These include data center strategic planning and hybrid cloud implementations based on a wide range of assessments that look at virtualization, server consolidation, security, and infrastructure-focused integration. Flagship’s managed services include cloud-based server monitoring and management, 24×7 helpdesk support, and data center infrastructure management.

