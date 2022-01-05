Varonis Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC®) 2 Type II compliance audit. The audit verifies that DatAdvantage Cloud, Varonis’ cloud-hosted solution that protects data in mission-critical SaaS and IaaS platforms, meets rigorous standards for data security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.



“We are proud to announce the successful completion of our SOC 2 compliance audit, which will help assure our customers that Varonis has the necessary security controls in place to keep their mission-critical cloud data secure,” says Guy Shamilov, CISO, Varonis. “The audit further enhances our compliance program, which already includes ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 27701, and Common Criteria certifications.”

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance is widely considered to be the gold standard for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity.

KPMG performed the audit, which included a review of Varonis’ security control objectives, activities, and operating effectiveness against the AICPA’s Security Trust Service Criteria.

Varonis customers, prospects, and partners can receive the SOC 2 Report upon request – ask your sales team for details. A summary version, the SOC 3 Report, is available on the Varonis website.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Arestia

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2149

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com