GoodData Adds Advanced Analytics to the Freshworks Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData , the leader in data and analytics infrastructure, today announced its new app on the Freshworks Marketplace to provide a powerful and scalable solution designed to accelerate the use and application of analytics for Freshworks customers.



The Freshworks Marketplace hosts apps built by the Freshworks developer community. These apps make use of Freshworks products and partner solutions to create delightful experiences for businesses. The marketplace enables partners to reach Freshworks customers and serve them jointly. Freshworks Inc. , (NASDAQ: FRSH) is a leading software company empowering businesses to delight its customers and employees.

With the demand for cloud-native solutions and easy-to-use analytics on the rise, large companies with enterprise-grade data need vendors to provide analytics within their existing architecture. With the integration of GoodData’s analytics tool into its marketplace, Freshworks now provides enterprises with more options to unlock rich insights from within their data. Additionally, Freshworks can tap into GoodData's extensive experience powering analytics innovation in the Customer Experience Management (CX) space. The integration between GoodData and Freshworks will help provide valuable analytics for customer support teams to better understand the strong and weak points of their customer facing team and help to better customer experiences.

“For data leaders to meet the challenges of today’s hyper-competitive market, they have to reinvent the way they think about and utilize data at every layer of their organization. Freshworks recognized the need for its marketplace to offer an analytics platform that tells a customer-centric, accessible story with data, and our solutions make it possible for Freshworks to implement immediately and scale​​,” said GoodData founding CEO Roman Stanek. “This app will make it easy for enterprises to understand and benefit from modern analytics, and it’s just the beginning of a fruitful partnership between our two cloud-first companies. We are excited to collaborate with Freshworks.”

Freshworks helps some of the largest, industry-leading companies in the world — ranging from healthcare to financial services, and more — realize value from their software. Already providing customers with low-code development and ​​custom apps within their marketplace to extend their product capabilities at scale, Freshworks now partners with GoodData to provide customers with more options to unlock their inherent value of data as a strategic asset.

“Analytics is a key part of improving user experience for any technology. As we continue to grow, we need an ISV partner who not only understands our business model but also one that could purpose-build apps for the modern business software users,” said Hérve Danzelaud, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks. “GoodData’s state-of-the-art analytics stack is the perfect tool to quickly bring nearly real-time analytics into our current offerings and helps enterprises to access vital insights in this new age of data.”

The marketplace app is the first step in an ongoing partnership between GoodData and Freshworks, and the companies will continue to work together to provide actionable and easy to use analytics to Freshworks customers. The partnership will expand Freshworks’ offering with advanced analytics and business insights.

About GoodData

GoodData is on a mission to break data silos. Real-time, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData’s leading composable data and analytics platform provides a single source of truth across organizations and to their customers. To this day, GoodData has helped more than 140,000 of the world’s top businesses deliver on their analytics goals and scale their use cases — from self-service and embeddable analytics, to machine learning and IoT.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website , and follow GoodData on LinkedIn and Twitter .