SecureLink Makes Built In Austin's 2022 List of Best Places to Work

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink, a leader in critical access management, today announced that it was recognized on Built In Austin’s list of Best Places to Work in 2022. Built In uses data submitted by companies and their employees on variables such as compensation and benefits, health and wellness, flexible work environment, and professional and social impact. SecureLink also made Built In Austin’s list of Best Places to Work in 2019, 2020 and 2021.



“What makes recognition from Built In so important to us is the fact that it reaffirms our commitment to our employees, especially during the pandemic. Unlike other companies that set definitive remote work policies in the last year, we decided to leave the decision up to our employees, giving them the option to work entirely remote, entirely in-person or anywhere in between,” said Lexi Jones, Senior Vice President of People. “Employee input is absolutely critical to everything we do at SecureLink. We routinely survey our employees to keep a pulse on what they’re feeling, where we need to improve, and how we can continue building a work environment that is transparent from both the top-down and bottom-up.”

SecureLink experienced significant growth in 2021 between new hires and acquiring data governance solutions provider Maize Analytics. SecureLink is currently recruiting for 70 positions, aiming to increase its total staff to 300 employees by the end of 2022.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm that uses company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets. To reflect the specific attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, the 2022 program weighted certain criteria more heavily. These include remote work opportunities and programs that prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

