Experience a New High with Fresh Bros™ HHC Distillate

Las Vegas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time to aim for a new high. Fresh Bros™, the experts in hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturing now offer products that tap into part of the hemp plant that has long eluded notoriety. Known for their innovative and holistic approach to health— Fresh Bros™ is tapping into a little know part of the hemp plant that can provide powerful results.

Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) gives users a hemp-derived cannabinoid experience that’s different—because it’s not actually tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). HHC is made from hemp-derived tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and converted to CBD, then homogenized into HHC distillate.

Fresh Bros™ is now proud to offer the highest-quality HHC distillate available—giving consumers a pleasant, mild cerebral experience, and mild pain relief—similar to THC but far less potent than other products, including Delta-8 THC.

HHC cannabinoids function differently than other hemp-derived compounds, including Delta-8 THC and D8 THCO. HHC is created through a process known as hydrogenation, where the THC is converted into HHC in a similar process used to transform vegetable oil into margarine. From there, the HHC becomes HHC distillate.

The distillation process begins with hemp—a cannabis plant made legal in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill—thanks to its multitude of uses and extremely low, often untraceable amounts of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis plants that produce a “high” sensation. Cannabidiol (CBD) is extracted from the raw hemp—acting as a base for the chemical reaction needed to create the HHC distillate.

Consumers enjoy HHC distillate for its pleasant, mild cerebral experience, and mild pain-relieving capabilities—a similar experience to THC that is far less potent from a psychoactive standpoint than other products, including Delta-8 THC.

In recent years, many THC and CBD-derived compounds have become targets of bans and strict regulations, but HHC is often overlooked—helping it quickly become one of the most popular hemp-driven cannabinoids on the market. Because HHC is found in the seeds and pollen of hemp plants, it is often considered non-synthetic, making it a federally legal form of hemp extraction.

Without official federal regulation or oversight hemp-derived cannabinoids, including HHC, are not subject to cannabis regulations—meaning manufacturers and retailers aren’t held to testing potency and purity rules. At Fresh Bros™, all raw material and every finished product is tested for purity, potency, and safety—ensuring the highest quality products that are safe to use.

About Fresh Bros.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fresh Bros™ is much more than a licensed CBD and hemp product manufacturer. We embody an active community with a universal holistic health vision–focused on developing transparent, innovative, and reliable products and services. Being in the hemp industry for almost a decade has armed Fresh Bros™ with the will to change the existing market which offers expensive, less reliable CBD products. Fresh Bros™ sells the freshest, healthiest, most organically grown hemp and CBD wholesale products from American farms and laboratories. Fresh Bros™ also custom formulates ingredients—manufacturing customized packaged goods for clients that are fully compliant and third-party tested.

For more information, visit FreshBros.com.

