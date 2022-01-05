Cullinan Oncology to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) today announced that it will present at the following virtual healthcare conferences in January:



40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Thursday, January 13 at 7:30 a.m. ET



HC Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Presentation available on-demand for registered conference attendees beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. ET



A live webcast of the J.P. Morgan presentation will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/news-events/events. Registration and other information about the HC Wainwright Conference can be found at https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect.

About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates across multiple modalities in order to bring important medicines to cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to source innovation through both internal discovery efforts and external collaborations, focusing on advanced stage assets with novel technology platforms and differentiated mechanisms. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

