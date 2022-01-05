Trex Commercial Appoints New U.S. Regional Sales Representatives

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Commercial, a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, has expanded its U.S. sales force with the appointment of two new regional sales representatives. Michael Angelo Scalze and Kyle Jorgenson share responsibility for the Midwest region working together to grow business, drive sales and nurture relationships with specifiers and project managers in the commercial arena. They report to Tim White, vice president of sales for Trex Commercial.



“The Midwest is one of the most active regions for commercial building right now and it is critical that Trex Commercial be well represented and connected,” stated White. “These men have the experience, talent and passion to effectively broaden our reach and deepen our engagement with decision-makers in this important market.”

Scalze joins Trex Commercial with more than 20 years of experience working in sales, estimating and project management for companies in the industrial and commercial roofing sectors. He has spent the last four years with Dakota Safety as National Strategic Sales Director of Guard Rail Safety focusing on food plants, higher education and military contracts. Prior to that, he worked in the Commercial Roofing Sales & Marketing Division for Fischer Companies, Inc., where he assisted with marketing, business development, web and graphic design, installations and more. By the end of his tenure, he had helped to grow the Wisconsin-based company by 400%. Scalze earned an architecture and engineering intensive degree from St. Paul College in Minnesota.

Jorgenson comes to Trex Commercial from within the Trex family having spent the past five years as a Territory Account Representative for the company’s residential products division. He started his career as a sales intern with Boise Cascade, a leading manufacturer of wood products and wholesale distributor of building materials, including Trex products. Jorgenson holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

“Michael and Kyle have very different but complementary backgrounds and already have proven to be a dynamic and effective team,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial. “Their knowledge of the Midwest region combined with their relationship building skills and proven abilities to drive sales growth bode well for our continued expansion and success.”

For more information about Trex Commercial, visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Trex Commercial

Trex Commercial is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. Since 1990, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences, while building an industry-leading reputation for quality and customer service. Based in Minneapolis, Trex Commercial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. To learn more, visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5215bf-454c-4c19-ac8d-d7238bbaac30

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ece103a-0c1c-4e55-9d32-70c267ce3bf6