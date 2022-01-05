Telos Corporation to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2022

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, will host small group meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2022.



About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Media:

Mia Wilcox

media@telos.com

(610) 564-6773

Investors:

Tom Phillips

InvestorRelations@telos.com