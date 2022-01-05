Amur Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for the Fourth Year in a Row

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. This year, Amur employees again confirmed that the company is a Great Place to Work, rating Amur 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.



“This award means a tremendous amount to us, especially since it is awarded based entirely on our employees’ experience of being a member of the Amur family,” said Jackie Havel, Vice President of Human Resources at Amur. “Our employees live our core values each day and are responsible for the success we have experienced throughout our 25 years in business. Being certified by Great Place to Work is yet another reason to celebrate the great culture and business we have built together.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture,” Lewis-Kulin continued, “Earning this designation means that Amur is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have an equitable chance at promotion.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

We’re Big on Small. As one of the largest independent commercial equipment finance providers, and a certified Great Place to Work®, Amur is dedicated to ensuring that its small business customers and employees are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur has 9 offices and nearly 300 team members across the nation dedicated to addressing the financial needs of small businesses every day. We have served over 500,000 small businesses and helped them thrive in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine.

See for yourself how We’re Big on Small at GoAmur.com

