Global Portable Colposcopes Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Colposcopes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 9.5% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for non-invasive, patient friendly screening diagnostic tool is one of the major factors driving the market for pocket sized or portable colposcopes market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and the increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques especially for women located in remote and rural areas are other major factors driving the growth of the market.
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the cancer screening segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
- The handheld segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the type domain
- Based on the end-user outlook, the diagnostic center segment is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), will have a dominant share in the portable colposcopes market from 2021 to 2026
- Carl Zeiss, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, DYSIS Medical Ltd., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, ATMOS Medizin Technik GmbH & Co. KG, Ecleris S.R.L., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Seiler Instrument Inc., Optomic, Danaher, among others are the key players in the global portable colposcopes market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Mobile
- Handheld
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Cancer Screening
- Physical Examinations
- Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Hospitals
- Gynecology Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
