Global Portable Colposcopes Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Colposcopes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 9.5% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for non-invasive, patient friendly screening diagnostic tool is one of the major factors driving the market for pocket sized or portable colposcopes market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and the increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques especially for women located in remote and rural areas are other major factors driving the growth of the market.







Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the cancer screening segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026

The handheld segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the type domain

Based on the end-user outlook, the diagnostic center segment is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), will have a dominant share in the portable colposcopes market from 2021 to 2026

Carl Zeiss, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, DYSIS Medical Ltd., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, ATMOS Medizin Technik GmbH & Co. KG, Ecleris S.R.L., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Seiler Instrument Inc., Optomic, Danaher, among others are the key players in the global portable colposcopes market





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Mobile

Handheld

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Cancer Screening

Physical Examinations

Other Applications



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





