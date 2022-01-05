Green Star Products Issues a Force Majeure

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ms. Kristy Hunt President of Green Star Products, Inc. (US OTC: GSPI), stated that on December 28, 2021, Green Star Products issued a Force Majeure to Biotech Research, LLC, to cancel the issuance of 30 million preferred shares to Biotech Research.



Ms. Hunt further stated, "Green Star Products had one year to consummate the contract, which encompasses the exclusive right to distribute Viro Spectrum Shield to three South American countries, Brazil, Colombia and Peru (see press release dated December 21, 2020). However, actions by the Federal Government due to the pandemic in addition to the most severe lock down measures between countries have stopped all VSS products from crossing borders. NEVER has international trade seen such restrictions. Therefore, GSPI has had to invoke Force Majeure in order to cancel our contract with BTR. These preferred shares have no monetary value (not tradable), they only represent voting rights. They will be returned to our treasury for future use."

Ms. Hunt went on to say, "We have spent the later part of 2021 rebranding VSS to conform with Federal Trade Commission demands. This includes removal of all testimonials and removal of all successful efficacy data produced by a Federally Accredited Lab and more.

We are now creating a Distribution Network to launch the rebranded VSS as a BROAD SPECTRUM ANTI-VIRAL SUPPLEMENT, along with several new products. See press releases dated: November 11, 2021, and September 2, 2021, on Global News Wire.

