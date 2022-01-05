Antifungal Drug Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Antifungal Drugs Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by type (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes), By Application (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Others), by Administration (Drugs, Powders, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Antifungal Drugs Companies. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. The rising incidences of fungal infection and increasing awareness to treat infection among people are some of the factors that are driving the growth of antifungal drugs market.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/anti-fungal-drug-market/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antifungal Drugs Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of antifungal drugs market due to the stringent lockdowns around the globe. China, India, the US, and other EU countries are the biggest manufacturers of the antifungal drugs. Flight restrictions in the first quarter of 2020 affected the sales of the antifungal drugs market. The supply chain disruption and the stringent social distancing norms hit the antifungal drugs market. However, with the unlocking of the economies in the second quarter of 2020 brought back the derailing growth of the antifungal drugs market.

Market Driver

Rising incidences of fungal infection.

The rising incidence of fungal infection increases among older population, and in the patients with compromised immune system. According to National Institute of Health, the prevalence of fungal infection in females is 1.3 times higher than males. About 1.5 million people dies and billions are affected due to fungal diseases globally. The rising incidence and prevalence rate of fungal infection will boost the market in near future.

Market Restraints/Challenges

Availability of limited number of antifungal drugs to treat fungal infection.

There are limited number of antifungal drugs to treat fungal infection, which contributes towards increasing rate of morbidity and mortality. However, only few classes of antifungal agents, such as polyenes, azoles, and echinocandins received FDA-approval to treat invasive fungal infection.

Emerging antifungal resistance in drugs

The increasing resistance to antifungal drug is major concern, increasing percentage of resistance to azole antifungal class. In US Candida auris is developing multidrug-resistant type of Candida, which creates serious health threat among the population. The limited number of approved antifungal drugs, contributing towards high mortality rate. The resistance to amphotericin B is rare; however, some fungal species display intrinsic resistance to polyene.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/anti-fungal-drug-market/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer Healthcare LLC, Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, SCYNEXIS Inc., F2G Ltd, are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Antifungal Drugs market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in June 2020, F2G Ltd, announced the olorofim received both FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Coccidioidomycosis and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for multiple fungal infections. Currently, olorofim is being investigated in an open-label single-arm Phase 2b study in patients with proven invasive fungal disease or probable invasive aspergillosis.

In November 2018, Zydus Cadila received the US FDA approval to market Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide ointment, which are used to treat skin fungal infection.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Antifungal drugs market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Therapeutic Drugs Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.