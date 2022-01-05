FourKites Named a 2022 Best Place to Work by Built In

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites , provider of the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , today announced that it has been recognized in Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, FourKites earned a place on three lists: Best Places to Work, Best Benefits and Best Large Companies to Work For in Chicago.



“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Chicago,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Helping solve today’s supply chain challenges with real-time visibility starts with our people. Each day, our engineers, operators, industry experts and analysts tap into their entrepreneurship and innovation to drive the industry forward. It’s an honor to be recognized for the culture we’ve cultivated and to be in the company of such an esteemed list of employers.”

The annual Best Places to Work awards program includes companies of all sizes, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the US. Built In determines the winners based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

Built In’s recognition of FourKites follows on the heels of a number of prestigious industry awards and accolades the company received in 2021, including being named one of four Transportation and Logistics companies to receive Inc.’s Best in Business Award ; a Leader in the 2021 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms ; #1 supply chain visibility software provider in G2’s Winter 2022 Grid ® based on overall Market Presence; the sole supply chain company named an AI Trailblazer by Everest Group ; and being named a Leader in CB Insights’ recent Pharmaceutical Supply Chain ESP Vendor Assessment Matrix .

Since its founding in 2014, FourKites has grown to nearly 600 employees and 250+ dedicated engineers and data scientists worldwide. In 2021, the company experienced record growth as it helped companies navigate the ongoing global supply chain crisis. Notably, FourKites grew its global carrier network 126% to over 600,000 carriers, and completed a $100 million financing round that included several strategic new investors, including Qualcomm Ventures, Volvo Group Venture Capital and Zebra Technologies. Given this unprecedented momentum, the company plans to grow headcount significantly throughout the United States, Europe and Asia during 2022 and has nearly 100 open positions today .

“FourKites gives me the opportunity to solve complex problems at scale by leveraging the biggest and highest-quality network of supply chain data on the planet,” said Dhavaprathap Karunamurthy, senior engineering manager at FourKites. “It is rewarding to help companies identify risks in real time, make time-sensitive decisions and empower them to be more efficient. More than that, it is awesome to see how we can help reduce carbon emissions for our customers to build a sustainable planet for the future.”

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 750 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

