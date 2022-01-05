The Future of Food Coating Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 2.85 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global food coating market finds that rising demand for processed, prepared, and convenience food is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increased focus on production efficiency, the total global Food Coating Market is estimated to reach USD 4.65 billion by 2028, up from USD 2.85 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.



Furthermore, the growing investment opportunities in the development of new food coating technology is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Food Coating Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Food Coating Market by Ingredient Form (Dry, and Liquid), by Ingredient Type (Cocoa & Chocolates, Fats & Oils, Flours, Sugar & Syrups, Salts, Spices and Seasonings, and Others), by Mode of Operation (Automatic, and Semi-Automatic), by Application (Meat & Seafood Products, Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Dairy, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-coating-market-1103/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics :

Rising Demand for Processed, Prepared, and Convenience Food to Fuel Global Food Coating Market

Consumers nowadays are more inclined towards processed, ready-to-eat and convenience food products, like baked goods, confectioneries, beverages, and other ready meals. This is attributable to the increase in disposable income due to economic growth emerging countries like India and China. The advancements in food processing technology in developed countries like United States and Germany are also expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the food processing industry. Furthermore, rising cost of raw materials, labour and higher energy, end-product manufacturers are focusing on increasing production efficiency with increasing adoption of advanced technologies including process automation. Additionally, processors are also focussing on opting for renewable energy sources and reducing their energy consumption in order to decrease production costs and increase productivity and profitability. The equipment manufacturers are also launching various processing equipment for food to gain competitive advantage which is further expected to support the growth of the food coating market during the estimated timeframe.

Growing Food Processing in Meat, Bakery, Snacks, and Breakfast Cereal to Stimulate the Market Growth

Meat processing involves a wide range of physical and chemical treatment methods, generally combining a variety of methods. Meat, poultry and seafood are the major applications of food and beverage processing equipment. The busy and changing standard of living of consumers due to increasing urbanization and industrialization has also resulted in high demand for convenience and processed meat products. Furthermore, increasing shift towards protein-based food products of consumers, the growing frequency of snacking and popularity of frozen food among consumers are also driving the demand for these products in the market. This is further leading to the growth in demand for products like spices, cocoa, fats and oils, and sugar and syrups, and flours. This in turn is expected to increase in demand for coaters, applicators, and enrobers.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/food-coating-market-1103/1

Segment Summary:

On the basis of mode of operation, the market has been bifurcated into automatic, and semi-automatic. The semi-automatic segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing adoption of this mode of operation by small- and medium-scale manufacturers.

On the basis of ingredient type, the market has been bifurcated into cocoa & chocolates, fats & oils, flours, sugar & syrups, salts, spices, and seasonings, and others. The sugar & syrups segment projected to held largest share of around 24.32% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing use of sugar & syrups as coatings in the food industry.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into meat & seafood products, confectionery products, bakery products, bakery cereals, snacks, and others. The confectionery products segment projected to grow at a substantial CAGR in 2020. This is owing to the increasing demand for fast food items and expansion of popular outlets in emerging economies.



Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Food Coating Market?

Which segments are included in the Food Coating Market?

Which top companies are active in the Food Coating Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Food Coating Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Food Coating Market?



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-coating-market-1103

The report on Food Coating Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Food Coating Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for processed food products, rising disposable income, and increasing population of economies like China and India in this region. Furthermore, the rapid urbanization and industrialization is also expected to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, most of the companies are expanding their business in countries like China since it is considered as the largest food importer in the world.

North America projected to hold largest share in food coating market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand for meat & poultry products and confectioneries in the region. Additionally, early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of food coating equipment manufacturers is also expected to support the growth of the food coating market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Food Coating Market:

Sr. No. COMPANIES HEADQUARTERS 1. Cargill Minnesota, United States 2. Kerry Group Tralee, Ireland 3. Archer Daniels Midland Company Illinois, United States 4. Ingredion Incorporated Illinois, United States 5. PGP International California, United States 6. Tate & Lyle PLC London, United Kingdom 7. Bowman Ingredients Hertfordshire, United Kingdom 8. Bühler AG Uzwil, Switzerland 9. GEA Group Düsseldorf, Germany

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Food Coating market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Food Coating market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Food Coating market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Coating Market by Ingredient Form (Dry, Liquid), by Ingredient Type (Cocoa & Chocolates, Fats & Oils, Flours, Sugar & Syrups, Salts, Spices, and Seasonings, Others), by Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/food-coating-market-521437

Recent Developments:

February, 2020: Innovation Utility Vehicle (IUV) announced the launch of new edible-biodegradable coating which will prolong the life of food without the need for plastic packaging.

This market titled “Food Coating Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 3.74 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5.92 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.91% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Ingredient Form:- Dry, and Liquid

Ingredient Type:- Cocoa & Chocolates, Fats & Oils, Flours, Sugar & Syrups, Salts, Spices, and Seasonings, and Others

Mode of Operation:- Automatic, and Semi-Automatic

By Application:- Meat & Seafood Products, Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Bakery Cereals, Snacks, and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Herbal Supplements Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/herbal-supplements-market-1112

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/herbal-supplements-market-1112 Food Amino Acids Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-amino-acids-market-0986

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-amino-acids-market-0986 Green Tea Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-tea-market-0894

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-tea-market-0894 Vegetarian Packaged Food Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/vegetarian-packaged-food-market-0532

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs